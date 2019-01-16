Aisam bows out of Australian Open at first hurdle

January 16, 2019

Photo: AFP

Pakistan tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and partner Santiago Gonzalez were eliminated from the first round men’s doubles event of the Australian Open.

Henri Kontinen and John Peers progressed to the round-of-32 after Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez retired from their match with the scoreline at 6-3, 4-1.

Kontinen and Peers dominated the match from start to finish, serving five aces as compared to Qureshi and Gonzalez’s one.

Aisam’s team conceded four double faults in the fixture to further highlight the difference in the serving of the two sides.

 
 
 

Tags:


 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Federer into Australian Open third round

January 16, 2019 12:10 pm

Azarenka vows to fight back from career-threatening slump

January 16, 2019 10:54 am

Halep progresses in Australian Open after early scare

January 16, 2019 10:06 am

Former Australian Open champion Azarenka crashes out in first round

January 15, 2019 2:36 pm

Serena kicks off Australian Open 2019 campaign with style, Nishikori survives scare

January 15, 2019 10:38 am

Murray crashes out of Australian Open 2019 as Federer, Nadal progress

January 15, 2019 9:53 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must watch

 

Samaa cartoons

 

Opinion

Amber Shamsi
Taha Anis
Obed Pasha
 

Most read

 

In the news

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.