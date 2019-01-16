Aisam bows out of Australian Open at first hurdle

Pakistan tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and partner Santiago Gonzalez were eliminated from the first round men’s doubles event of the Australian Open.

Henri Kontinen and John Peers progressed to the round-of-32 after Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Santiago Gonzalez retired from their match with the scoreline at 6-3, 4-1.

Kontinen and Peers dominated the match from start to finish, serving five aces as compared to Qureshi and Gonzalez’s one.

Aisam’s team conceded four double faults in the fixture to further highlight the difference in the serving of the two sides.