Afridi powers Comilla to victory in BPL 2019

January 12, 2019

Shahid Afridi’s splendid bowling performance in the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 helped Comilla Victorians beat Rajshahi comfortably by five wickets.

The Pakistan leg-spinner proved to be the wrecker-in-chief as he finished with figures of 3-10 in four overs which also included a maiden.

Kings, who were playing without Steve Smith, were dismissed for 124 in 18.5 overs with the side being reduced to 63-7 at one point.

Isuru Udana top-scored with 32 off 30 runs followed by skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz who made 30 off 17.

Abu Hider, Mohammad Saifuddin and Liam Dawson also got into the act with their two wickets each.

Victorians chased down the target of 125 in 18.4 overs at the loss of five wickets. Anamul Haque played a knock of 40 runs while Evin Lewis and Tamim Iqbal made 28 and 21 respectively.

Afridi got the man-of-the-match award for his performance.

 
 


