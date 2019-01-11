Adelaide Strikers triumph over Melbourne Stars in BBL

Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Stars by 41 runs in their Big Bash League fixture in Adelaide on Friday.

Stars won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The hosts scored 178 for the loss of five wickets in their 20 overs as Colin Ingram scored 57 runs off 41 with four boundaries and two sixes to his name.

Skipper Travis Head and Jonathan Wells scored 43 and 32 runs respectively.

Liam Plunkett was the standout bowler as he finished with figures of 4-36 in his four wickets.

The Melbourne side was bowled out for just 137 in 19.2 overs. Evan Gulbis was the top-scorer with 37 off 25 with five fours and one six to his name.

Dwayne Bravo made 33 off 23 after hitting one boundary and two sixes.

Ben Laughlin took three wickets for Strikers while Michael Nesser, Wes Agar and Liam O’Connor bagged two wickets each.

Ingram got the man-of-the-match award for his batting performance.