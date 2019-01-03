Adelaide Strikers triumph over Melbourne Renegades in BBL

Adelaide Strikers picked up a comfortable 32-run victory over Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League fixture in Geelong on Thursday.

Adelaide Strikers, being sent in to bat first, posted a total of 158-6 in their 20 overs with Jake Weatherald scoring a half-century.

Weatherald scored 71 off 44 with the help of six boundaries and three maximums.

Jonathan Wells and Rashid Khan remained unbeaten on 22 and 21 respectively.

Cameron Boyce took two wickets for the Renegades.

The Melbourne side, chasing a target of 159, could only manage 126-9 in the run chase.

Beau Webster scored 33 while Jack Wildermuth made 24. Cameron Boyce and Cameron White scored 18 and 16 respectively.

Liam O’Connor, Michael Nesser and Billy Stanlake took two wickets each in the fixture.