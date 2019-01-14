AB de Villiers has special message for Pakistan’s cricket fans

Lahore Qalandars batsman AB de Villiers confirmed his arrival to Pakistan in a special video message on social media website Twitter.

“Mein Araha Hun (I am coming),” he said in the video tweet. “The Lahore Qalandars and I can confirm that I will be playing in front of our home crowds in Lahore on 9th and 10th March.”

“I know the game of cricket is massively popular in Pakistan. I still remember playing there in 2007 and receiving great support. I can’t wait to play in Pakistan once again.”

The South African cricketer will be seen in action on the opening day of the tournament as his Lahore Qalandars side take on defending champions Islamabad United on February 14 in Dubai.

He will be the sixth South African cricketer to visit Lahore in less than 18 months.

Related: AB de Villiers agrees to play PSL matches in Pakistan

Faf du Plessis captained the ICC World XI in 2017, which also included Hashim Amla, David Miller, Morne Morkel and Imran Tahir. Pakistan won the three-T20I series 2-1.