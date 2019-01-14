AB de Villiers agrees to play PSL matches in Pakistan

South African cricketing superstar AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will travel to Pakistan to play Pakistan Super League (PSL) fixtures this year.

De Villiers will be seen in action on the opening day of the tournament as his Lahore Qalandars side take on defending champions Islamabad United on February 14 in Dubai.

“I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Lahore Qalandars in front of our home crowds on March 9 and 10 during PSL 2019,” de Villiers said according to the PSL website.

The former South Africa skipper added that he was looking forward to revisiting the Gaddafi Stadium and was aiming to play his part in helping Lahore Qalandars perform better than they have so far.

The right-handed batsman praised the passion of Pakistani fans.

“I still remember the support and appreciation we received in 2007. Furthermore, I feel I have a role to play in helping international cricket return to Pakistan. These have been some of the motivating factors for me to return to Lahore,” he said.

The announcement has already garnered a lot of excitement, and ‘AB de Villiers’ is now the top trend of micro-blogging site Twitter.