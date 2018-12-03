Yasir climbs one spot in Test rankings into ninth

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah has climbed another spot up the ICC Test rankings for bowlers to move to ninth in the table.

The spinner, who claimed 14 wickets in the second Test against New Zealand, to climb up the rankings into the top 10 has now jumped another position after Jason Holder fell down one spot after missing his side’s humiliating innings defeat in the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

Yasir, who is closing in on the record for quickest bowler to 200 wickets, is enjoying a recent purple patch and has claimed three wickets in the third Test as well. He will now be eyeing New Zealand pacer Trent Boult’s eighth spot.