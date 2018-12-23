Yasir blames batsmen for Test series loss against New Zealand

Pakistani leg-spinner Yasir Shah has blamed the batsmen for the 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates.

“We lost the Test series to New Zealand because of the flaws in the batting department,” he said on the SAMAA TV programme Sports Action hosted by anchorperson Abbas Shabbir. “The tail-enders also committed some mistakes.”

However, the 32-year-old is confident the batsmen will show improvement as the side prepares to take on South Africa. “The coaches are working to improve the batting department,” he said.

He did warn them though that they have their work cut out for them on hostile South African pitches.

Yasir added that the world record of becoming the quickest bowler to take 200 wickets in the longest format would have tasted sweeter had Pakistan won the series.

“I had set a target of taking 200 wickets in 35 matches,” he revealed, having exceeded his own target by two games.

The bowler, commenting on Sarfraz Ahmed’s captaincy, said that the skipper is hot-headed but is a good leader.

Yasir , recalling his earlier days as a cricketer, said that he had dreamt of playing international cricket, adding that he dabbled in wicketkeeping as well as fast-bowling in street cricket.

“The coaches convinced my father to allow me to play cricket,” said Yasir.

Yasir also revealed that the legendary Shane Warne was his inspiration to become a leg-spinner and revealed that the Australian to bowl with more ‘patience’.