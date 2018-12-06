Yasir becomes fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets

Pakistan’s Yasir Shah picked up yet another record as he became the fastest bowler to take 200 wickets in the Test format of the game.

The Pakistani leg-spinner achieved the milestone during the ongoing third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Yasir, currently playing his 33rd Test, now leads the list after usurping Australia’s Clarrie Grimmet, who reached the 200-wicket mark in 36 matches.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is third on the list with 37 Test matches whereas Australian great Dennis Lillee and Pakistan legend Waqar Younis share fourth place having taken 200 Test wickets in 38 Test matches each.

Yasir has proven to be a stalwart in the spin bowling department of the sub-continent side and was instrumental in his side’s series-leveling win in the second clash.

The 32-year-old has had a superb series against New Zealand, claiming 27 wickets in the tournament — his best-ever tally in any three-match series.