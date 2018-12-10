WWE superstar Braun Strowman teases return

WWE superstar Braun Strowman has teased his return to in-ring competition on social media.

“Eye for an eye!!!!!! #TheMonster is coming!!!!! #TickTock,” Strowman captioned his picture tweet following his elbow surgery.

The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock pic.twitter.com/FedLhQ3HEz — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) November 28, 2018

Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley shattered Strowman’s elbow after assaulting him on Monday Night Raw.

“Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Acting Raw General Manager Baron Corbin brutally assaulted Braun Strowman and smashed The Monster Among Men’s right arm with the steel steps,” WWE said after the attack. “Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has scheduled a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match between Strowman and Corbin at the WWE TLC pay-per-view.”

Strowman will get a WWE Universal Championship match at next year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view against Brock Lesnar if he manages to win against The Lone Wolf. Corbin will be stripped off all power if ‘The Monster Among Men’ prevails.

Corbin will be made permanent General Manager of Monday Night Raw if he wins against his opponent.

Baron Corbin had cost Strowman his chance to become the WWE Universal Champion after attacking him before his title match against Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel.