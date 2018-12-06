Williamson keeps New Zealand ticking after Yasir record

Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah dominated the headlines with his 200th Test wicket coming in record time but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson ensured his side remained in the game as he scored a superb unbeaten 55 to guide his side to 1112-4 at lunch at Abu Dhabi.

The third and final Test has been a topsy-turvy affair in keeping with the rest of the matches as both sides are locked in an intriguing series that can still go either way with the teams tied at 1-1.

Yasir dismissed nightwatchman William Somerville to reach the 200-wicket landmark in just 33 Tests — breaking Clarrie Grimmett’s 82-year-old record in the process — before Shaheen Shah Afridi also claimed his second wicket of the innings when he dismissed the dangerous Ross Taylor (22 runs off 14 balls) who had come out all guns blazing.

Williamson though continued on his own merry way at the other end and found good support from Henry Nicholls as the duo put on 52 runs before lunch was called.