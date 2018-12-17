West Indies defeat Bangladesh in T20I series opener

West Indies defeated Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first Twenty20 International in Sylhet on Monday.

The hosts were bowled out for a low total of 129 runs in 19 overs. Skipper Shakib-al-Hasan was the top scorer with 61 runs off 43 balls with the help of eight boundaries and two maximums.

Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers for Windies as he finished with figures of 4-28 in four overs.

The visitors chased down the target of 130 in just 10.5 overs thanks to a half-century by Shai Hope. He made 55 runs for 23 balls with the help of three fours and six maximums.

Keemo Paul made 28 runs from 14 balls while Nicolas Pooran scored 23 runs off 17 deliveries.

Mohammad Saifuddin and Mahmudullah took one wicket each.

Sheldon Cottrell was the man of the match.

West Indies lead the three-match series by 1-0. The second fixture will be played in Dhaka on December 20.