Waqar says players should not get worried by Arthur’s behavior

December 29, 2018

Photo: AFP

Former coach Waqar Younis said that the Pakistani team should not get worry because of Head Coach Mickey Arthur’s behavior.

In his tweet, Waqar said that players should not worry if Mickey Arthur yelled at them as he is their teacher.

“Learn from your mistakes and move on,” he said.

Waqar added that the team will keep losing matches if they don’t hold on to their catches.

The former cricketer said that he was impressed by the performance of the bowling unit against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

Earlier, it was reported that Arthur had a heated meeting with the team following the batting collapse in the second innings of the Test series opener.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Shahbaz Senior resigns as hockey federation’s secretary

December 29, 2018 3:08 pm

Arthur reprimanded for showing dissent at decision

December 29, 2018 12:59 pm

Swat’s first-ever social media club doesn’t need old journalists to like it

December 29, 2018 8:34 am

Spare a thought for Pakistan’s bowlers

December 28, 2018 5:38 pm

Good news for overseas workers: Qatar sets up visa facilitation centre in Islamabad

December 28, 2018 4:02 pm

South Africa claim simple six-wicket win over Pakistan

December 28, 2018 3:08 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.