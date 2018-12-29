Waqar says players should not get worried by Arthur’s behavior

Former coach Waqar Younis said that the Pakistani team should not get worry because of Head Coach Mickey Arthur’s behavior.

In his tweet, Waqar said that players should not worry if Mickey Arthur yelled at them as he is their teacher.

“Learn from your mistakes and move on,” he said.

Waqar added that the team will keep losing matches if they don’t hold on to their catches.

The former cricketer said that he was impressed by the performance of the bowling unit against South Africa in the first Test at Centurion.

Earlier, it was reported that Arthur had a heated meeting with the team following the batting collapse in the second innings of the Test series opener.