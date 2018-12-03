Waqar blasts Sethi over recent comments

December 3, 2018

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has hit back at previous Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi for his comments on the legend’s stint as national coach.

Waqar pulled no punches as he called Sethi out on twitter, stating that his days in cricket are ‘well and truly over’ and that he should ‘stick to dirty politics’.

Sethi had revealed in a recent interview with Samaa that he had appointed Waqar despite being recommended against it. Sethi added that he doesn’t understand why the 47-year-old has been so vocal in his criticism, saying that he was the one who had brought him in the first place and that Waqar’s performances were not up to par.

 
 
 

