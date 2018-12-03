Waqar blasts Sethi over recent comments

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has hit back at previous Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi for his comments on the legend’s stint as national coach.

Waqar pulled no punches as he called Sethi out on twitter, stating that his days in cricket are ‘well and truly over’ and that he should ‘stick to dirty politics’.

Safaarshii tola 😂🤣😂 Look who’s talking..Kamal karta ho aap be @najamsethi sb..Kuch be bolta rahta ho #Dabang of @pcb Your days in cricket are well over dear..Stick to your dirty politics. pic.twitter.com/tkHrkHvkHg — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) December 3, 2018

Sethi had revealed in a recent interview with Samaa that he had appointed Waqar despite being recommended against it. Sethi added that he doesn’t understand why the 47-year-old has been so vocal in his criticism, saying that he was the one who had brought him in the first place and that Waqar’s performances were not up to par.