US Consulate General delegation enjoys some cricket

December 24, 2018

Photo Courtesy: PCB

A delegation of the US Consulate General paid a visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to a press release by the PCB, the delegation included US Consulate Consul General Colleen Crenwelge, Public Affairs Officer Michael Guinan and ARSO Cairo Moorman.

Photo: PCB

They also called on PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani during the visit.

The delegation joined a team of young girls for a friendly cricket game at the famous National Cricket Academy’s indoor facility.

Photo: PCB

Photo: PCB

The session was part of the Women Leadership through Sports Initiatives programme.

 
 


