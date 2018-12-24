US Consulate General delegation enjoys some cricket

A delegation of the US Consulate General paid a visit to the headquarters of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

According to a press release by the PCB, the delegation included US Consulate Consul General Colleen Crenwelge, Public Affairs Officer Michael Guinan and ARSO Cairo Moorman.

They also called on PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani during the visit.

The delegation joined a team of young girls for a friendly cricket game at the famous National Cricket Academy’s indoor facility.

The session was part of the Women Leadership through Sports Initiatives programme.