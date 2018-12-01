Two matches announced for WWE TLC on Dec 16

WWE has announced two more matches for its upcoming Tables, Ladders Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view on December 16.

Drew McIntyre will take on Finn Balor while Elias will fight Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre along with Lashley and acting Raw general manager Baron Corbin had brutally assaulted Balor on Monday Night Raw.

The trio also beat up Elias after the interim Raw GM put the latter in a No-Disqualification Match against Lashley.

WWE TLC is shaping up to be a pretty interesting event.

Related: Braun Strowman injured following brutal attack on WWE Raw

Baron Corbin will take on the injured Braun Strowman in order to become permanent Raw general manager. He will lose all authority if he is beaten by the “Monster among Men”.

Strowman will also get the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble next year if he beat Corbin.

AJ Styles will get his rematch for the WWE Championship as he takes on Daniel Bryan while Seth Rollins will also defend his Intercontinental Championship against his former Shield “brother” Dean Ambrose.

Ronda Rousey will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax whereas Becky Lynch will defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship in the first ever women’s triple threat TLC match.

The WWE TLC will be held on December 16 in San Jose, California.