Sydney Sixers triumph over Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

Sydney Sixers picked up a 17-run victory over Perth Scorchers in their Big Bash League fixture on Saturday.

Sixers won the toss and chose to bat.

The side posted a total of 164-4 in their 20 overs as Jordan Silk and Daniel Hughes scored half-centuries.

Silk was the top-scorer with 67 runs off 49 deliveries with three boundaries and a six to his name. Hughes made 62 runs from 44 balls with the help of four fours and two maximums.

Jason Behrendorff bagged two wickets for the Scorchers.

Perth were restricted to 147-8 in their 20 overs. Hilton Cartwright played a knock of 53 runs which included four boundaries and a six.

Ashton Turner made 49 runs for the team with the help of four fours.

Steve O’Keefe and Sean Abbott took three wickets each for Sydney.

O’Keefe’s bowling performing earned him the man of the match award.