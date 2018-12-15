Sri Lanka beat India to clinch 2018 Emerging Asia Cup

Hosts Sri Lanka beat India by a slim margin of three runs to win the 2018 Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. They scored 270/7 as Kaminthu Mendis and Hasitha Boyagoda made half centuries.

Mendis scored 61 runs off 55 deliveries, with three boundaries and a six to his name. Boyagoda made 54 runs from 62 balls after hitting eight boundaries. Shehan Jayasuriya played a knock of 46 runs, which included three fours.

Ankit Rajpoot was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 2/61 in 10 overs. Indian skipper Jayant Yadav’s heroics went in vain as his side fell three runs short of the 271 target.

Yadav played a knock of 71 runs, which included five boundaries. Nitish Rana made 40 runs off 48 balls with two fours and a maximum to his name.