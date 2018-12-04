Spain hold France while Argentina down lackluster New Zealand in Hockey World Cup

Spain held France to a draw while Argentina picked up a comfortable victory over New Zealand on Monday in the 2018 Hockey World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.

The match between Spain and France ended with the scoreline reading 1-1.

The French side went ahead in the sixth minute of the game thanks to a goal by Timothee Clement.

Spain’s Alvaro Iglesias Marco scored a late equaliser though, netting in the 48th minute of the game to help his side pick up a point.

Meanwhile, Argentina hammered a hapless New Zealand 3-0 to pick up the three points.

Agustin Mazzilli made it 1-0 for the Argentine side in the 23rd minute and Lucas Martin Vila doubled the lead in the 41st minute.

Lucas Martinez Ruiz scored the third and final goal for the South Americans in the 55th minute.

Argentina top Pool A with six points and are followed by New Zealand in second place with three points. Spain and France are third and fourth place respectively with a point each.