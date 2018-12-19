South African batsmen hold their own against Pakistan in warm-up game

Rookie teenager Joshua Richards came agonisingly close to scoring a superb century on the opening day of Pakistan’s three-day warm-up game with Cricket South Africa Invitation XI at Benoni on Wednesday.

If Sarfraz Ahmed and his men needed any reminder of exactly how difficult the tour of South Africa will be, then they were given one in no uncertain terms as the visiting bowlers were made to toil hard by the inexperienced opponents before showing their class late on with a flurry of wickets.

Openers Richards and Neil Brand put on 87 before Brand was dismissed by the returning Mohammad Amir on the stroke of lunch.

But wickets were not easy to come by as Pakistan’s otherwise prolific bowlers seemed almost toothless in the alien conditions.

Richards, who has played just five first-class matches but already has four centuries to his name, continued his stellar rise with another commanding knock against one of the world’s premium bowling attacks before being dismissed just two runs short of a memorable century.

The pace quartet of Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afrdi, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf featured heavily with the ball for Pakistan, with skipper Sarfraz also turning to part-timer Haris Sohail to give his arm a go.

But it was Azhar Ali, with all of eight Test wickets to his name, who managed to dismiss Richards for 98 on his very first ball of the match.

Richards’ wicket brought about a little collapse that saw the hosts go from 203-3 to 237-6 but skipper Marques Ackerman helped steady the ship with a defiant knock that kept the hosts ticking .