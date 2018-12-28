South Africa claim simple six-wicket win over Pakistan

Hosts South Africa claimed a 1-0 lead in their three-match series against Pakistan after winning opening Test at the Centurion Park by six wickets.

The Proteas were set a relatively low total of 149 but half-centuries by Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar ensured Pakistan didn’t get a sniff on what was a difficult pitch to bat on.

The Pakistan bowlers had managed to set the cat among the pigeons when Hasan Ali dismissed Aiden Markram with the score still at zero.

There was little tangible success for the visiting bowlers after that though, as a combination of tough umpiring decisions, missed chances and unlucky breaks all somehow kept the fighting pair of Amla and Elgar out there in the middle.

Amla was the first to be offered a reprieve, when Hasan Ali found the outside edge of his bat. The ball flew straight at chest high to Fakhar Zaman in the slip cordon but the chance was shelled. The speed at which the ball travelled may be highlighted as a mitigating circumstance by the Pakistan opener but it was a catch that needed to be taken considering the low total Pakistan were defending.

Amla’s partner Dean Elgar was then caught by Azhar Ali at slip off a Shaheen Shah Afridi scorcher but the third umpire deemed that the ball had touched the ground, despite the soft signal being given out. Elgar, who had walked before being called back by the umpires, slowly grew into the game and by lunch he and Amla had gotten South Africa into a position from where it would take something dramatic to deny them the win.

Elgar was dismissed right after he got to 50 though, with Shan Masood picking up his maiden Test wicket when he was brought on by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed to try his arm.

South Africa stuttered a bit at the end, losing three wickets for 18 runs, but it was too little too late for Pakistan as the hosts stumbled over the finish line.