Pakistan marginally ahead as top-order impresses in seesaw Test

December 27, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s much-criticised top-order starred on day two of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion after the hosts had claimed a narrow 42-run lead in the first innings.

The Men in Green were 100-1 at tea, now commanding a 58-run lead as batting looked considerably easier than what it was on day one.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq rode his luck early on, edging several balls to the boundary while also seeing a simple chance shelled by the otherwise reliable Hashim Amla at slip. The left-hander was imperious after that though, punishing everything too short or too full with ruthless efficiency while keeping out the good ones.

Fakhar Zaman’s wicket was the only wicket to fall in the session, and the hard-hitting opener would be terribly disappointed with the way he was dismissed; hitting a poor Duanne Olivier delivery down the leg side straight to deep fine leg.

Pakistan’s batting usually crumbles after such dismissals but the incoming Shan Masood was positive from the get-go, ensuring that the pressure never built up as both batsmen kept the scoreboard ticking.

Earlier in the day, Temba Bavuma’s half-century and Quinton de Kock’s quickfire 45 had given the hosts a crucial advantage.

South Africa had begun the day on 127-5 at stumps, still 56 runs behind Pakistan’s first innings tally of 181, with Babar Azam’s 71 being the highlight of the knock.

Muhammad Amir (4-62), Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-64) and Hasan Ali (2-70) were all among the wickets on a pitch that offered dangerously uneven pace and bounce.

 

 
 


