Shahbaz Senior resigns as hockey federation’s secretary

December 29, 2018

Shahbaz Senior has stepped down as the secretary of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The former hockey player has notified PHF President Khalid Sajjad Khokhar about his retirement.

“The sport cannot be played under such an uncertain situation,” he said. “A situation of uncertainty looms due to non-availability of funds.”

He went on to say that there is no basic structure in the country’s hockey department adding that the department lacks resources and funds system.

The former PHF official claimed that they had informed the concerned ministry and federal government about the ongoing situation adding, “We are not given any facilities and are asked to give results,” Shahbaz said.

His resignation came following Pakistan’s poor show in the Hockey World Cup 2018. The side failed to register a single victory in the mega tournament.

Earlier, Tauqeer Dar along with Danish Kaleem and Hasan Sardar stepped down as the head coach, assistant coach and manager of the team.

Pakistani goalkeeper Imran Butt had bid farewell to international hockey after the tournament.

 
 


