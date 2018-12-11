Seth Rollins battles Baron Corbin in TLC match on WWE Raw

December 11, 2018

Photo Courtesy: WWE

WWE fans were in for a treat as Seth Rollins and acting Raw General Manager Barron Corbin fought for the Intercontinental Championship in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match on Monday Night Raw.

Rollins challenged Corbin to the match during a heated segment earlier in the show.

The match went to-and fro with both sides gaining momentum over each other. However, it was “The Architect” who prevailed over the “Lone Wolf” by climbing the ladder and grabbing the title.

Meanwhile, Lio Rush beat Elias after an assist from Bobby Lashley. The “Almighty” hit his TLC opponent with his own guitar, thus ensuring victory for his agent.

Drew McIntyre defeated his former tag team partner Dolph Ziggler in a rematch from last week. He hit Ziggler with the Claymore Kick to claim victory. Following the match, “The Scottish Psychopath” attacked Ziggler and hit him with an another Claymore Kick.

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable went on to beat AOP and their manager Drake Maverick in a 2-on-3 handicap tag team match.

Bayley defeated Alicia Fox while Ember Moon scored a win over Tamina.

 
 

