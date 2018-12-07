Scotland claim ‘Inspirational Performance’ award for win against England

Photo: AFP

The Scottish national cricket team won the “Inspirational Performance” award at the Scottish Sports Awards for their six-run win over England in an ODI earlier this year.

Calum Macleod received the trophy for his side in the awards ceremony.

Scotland, which is ranked No.13 in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings went on to beat the No.1 side England at Edinburgh in June.

MacLeod was the stand out performer with the bat as he made 140 from 94 balls which helped his side post a huge total of 371/5.

England were dismissed for 365 runs with Mark Watt finishing with figures of 3/55.