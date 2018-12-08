Sarfraz says he’ll think of resigning as captain if the team is losing due to his mistakes

Fresh from the Test series defeat to New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has said that he will think about stepping down as captain if the team is losing matches because of his mistakes.

“Let’s see what happens,” Ahmed said after the Test series defeat to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi. “The tour of South Africa is a tough one and if you start thinking like this before it then it is not helpful for anyone.

“If I make mistakes, or it is because of me that the team is losing then I will definitely think about [resigning], and if there is someone better than me to do the Test captaincy then he should.”

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Committee Chairperson Mohsin Khan had said that Sarfraz should not remain captain of the Test side.

The wicket-keeper-batsman went on to say that a captain does reconsider his decision to stay as skipper during such circumstances. Former cricketing great Javed Miandad had said that there will be no threat to Sarfraz’s captaincy if he performs for the team.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Sarfraz, are scheduled to tour South Africa where they will play three Tests, five one-days and three Twenty20 Internationals.