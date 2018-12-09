Sarfraz only viable captaincy option, says Inzamam

Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that Sarfraz Ahmed is the only viable option for the captain’s job at the moment.

“Sarfraz’s performances have been very good of late,” Inzamam said on the SAMAA TV programme Sports Action.

Speaking on Yasir Shah’s performance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that he is performing brilliantly and may be given a chance in the limited-overs format as well.

“We hope that goes on to claim 500 wickets,” he added.

Inzamam went on to say that the team fails to handle pressure in the fourth innings and the players have to show some responsibility. “The openers could not perform as per our expectations.”

The former Pakistan skipper lamented that the side is now too focused on one-day cricket and that there are very few off-spinners in the country.

The chief selector said that it is difficult to find replacements for veterans Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan in the longest format, and urged the experienced duo of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq — both of whom scored centuries in the third Test — to further improve their performance.

Inzamam said that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and predecessor Najam Sethi have different approaches but added that neither interfere with the selection process.

The chief selector claimed that not a single decision is taken without first taking the captain on board. “The captain must have confidence in his players,” explained Inzamam. “Everyone, including coach Mickey Arthur, is on the same page.”

Inzamam went on to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan has supported him a lot and that the side is focused on winning the World Cup in England next year

Inzamam was also the bringer of good news as he confirmed that pacer Mohammad Abbas will be available for first Test against South Africa.