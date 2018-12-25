Sarfraz considers Yasir an ‘advantage’ for South Africa series

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has termed leg-spinner Yasir Shah an ‘advantage’ for his side in the upcoming Test series against South Africa.

“Here the conditions are different but we do have a world-class spinner,” he said. “He took 200 wickets in 33 Tests and we know South Africa haven’t played a top-quality legspinner in three years. So we have an advantage, we have Yasir Shah, and hopefully they will struggle against him.”

Sarfraz said that the side is clear as to what they will do as they have a coach who has coached in South Africa.

Commenting on the nature of pitches in the Centurion, the Pakistani skipper went on to say that batting in the fourth innings on the venue is not an easy task and winner of the toss would like to bat first.

“No one would want to bat in the fourth innings if they’re chasing over 200,” he said.

Pakistan play South Africa, whom they have beaten only twice in 12 attempts on away soil. They are coming off a fresh 2-1 Test series defeat to New Zealand.