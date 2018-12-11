Sana Mir’s delivery voted as Play of the Women’s World T20 2018

December 11, 2018

Sana Mir’s wonder delivery in this year’s Women’s World Twenty20 was voted as the Play of the Tournament by cricketing fans.

She bowled a delivery to Laura Delany of Ireland which pitched outside leg stump and went on to hit the top of middle and leg stump after a big spin.

Pakistan went on to win the game by 38 runs. Sana Mir finished with the figures of 2-20 in four overs.

Mir thanked her fans, friends, family and supporters for their votes.

Australian fielder Tayla Vlaeminck’s super catch against India came in second place.

 
 

