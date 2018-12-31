Rohit Sharma to miss Sydney Test after daughter’s birth

Middle-order batsman Rohit Sharma will miss the crucial fourth Test in Sydney after flying home to spend time with his wife and new baby daughter, the Indian cricket board announced Monday.

The 31-year-old jetted back to Mumbai straight after India won the third Test against Australia in Melbourne on Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement.

No replacement has been called up for Sydney and Sharma will return to Australia on January 8, in time for the three-match ODI series that begins on January 12.

Sharma’s 63 helped to propel India to a first innings score of 443-7 (dec) to set up a 137-run win in Melbourne and give the tourists an unassailable 2-1 series lead.

The fourth and final Test starts in Sydney on Thursday with India needing a draw to claim a historic first series win on Australian soil.