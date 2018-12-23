Rawalpindi thump Karachi Whites in National T20 Cup fixture

Rawalpindi beat Karachi Whites by eight wickets in their National T20 Cup fixture in Multan on Sunday.

Rawalpindi won the toss and opted to field first.

Karachi Whites could only manage 122-9 in their 20 overs. Awais Zia was the top-scorer with 48 runs in 44 balls, with seven boundaries to his name.

Fawad Alam made 32 runs with the help of two fours.

Sadaf Hussain was the pick of the bowlers for Rawalpindi as he finished with figures of 3-24 in four overs. Mohammad Nawaz and Khalid Usman took two wickets each.

It took Rawalpindi just 16 overs to chase down the target of 123 runs. Naved Malik was the star performer as he scored a half century.

He made 57 runs off 36 balls with five boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Nihal Mansoor scored 34 runs with the help of three boundaries and a maximum. Skipper Umar Amin made 28 runs after hitting four fours.

Rahat Ali and Arshad Iqbal took a wicket each.

Malik was named the player of the match for his batting performance.