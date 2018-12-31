Rashid Khan plays in BBL fixture despite father’s death

December 31, 2018

Photo Courtesy: Racing Post

All-rounder Rashid Khan has shown with his actions that the show must go on as he features in his Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers’ clash against Sydney Thunder despite losing his father recently. 

“The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight’s match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father,” a media release from the franchise had stated. “Rashid’s father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight. The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected.”

The Afghanistan leg-spinner, who tops the ICC Rankings for bowlers in T20Is announced his father’s death on Sunday evening on his Twitter account.

The Afghan cricketer is in his second season with the Strikers, who are the reigning BBL champions. The side are currently placed sixth after three games.

The spinner has bagged five wickets from three matches so far, with an economy rate of 3.41.

 
 


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

Related Stories

Australia coach Langer feels like ‘director of soap opera’

December 31, 2018 11:34 am

Williamson hails historic Test series victory over Sri Lanka

December 30, 2018 5:17 pm

Hobart Hurricanes outperform Perth Scorchers in Big Bash League

December 30, 2018 4:31 pm

Bancroft scores just two in BBL fixture on return

December 30, 2018 3:56 pm

Kohli in awe of ‘scary’ Bumrah

December 30, 2018 1:35 pm

Australia include Labuschagne in Sydney Test squad

December 30, 2018 1:09 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.