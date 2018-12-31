Rashid Khan plays in BBL fixture despite father’s death

All-rounder Rashid Khan has shown with his actions that the show must go on as he features in his Big Bash League side Adelaide Strikers’ clash against Sydney Thunder despite losing his father recently.

“The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight’s match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father,” a media release from the franchise had stated. “Rashid’s father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight. The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected.”

The Afghanistan leg-spinner, who tops the ICC Rankings for bowlers in T20Is announced his father’s death on Sunday evening on his Twitter account.

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 30, 2018

The Afghan cricketer is in his second season with the Strikers, who are the reigning BBL champions. The side are currently placed sixth after three games.

The spinner has bagged five wickets from three matches so far, with an economy rate of 3.41.