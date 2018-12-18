Rabiot leaving PSG, reveals sporting director

Paris Saint-Germain have decided to allow unsettled France midfielder Adrien Rabiot to leave the club at the end of the current season, when he will be a free agent, their sporting director Antero Henrique said on Monday.

The 23-year-old with more than 150 top flight appearances has been agitating for a transfer for some time, and also snubbed a chance to be a squad member for France’s World Cup winning team.

The club’s patience over Rabiot’s reluctance to sign a new deal snapped on Monday however.

“The club made the decision after a meeting with the player,” said sporting director Henrique.

“The player told me he would not sign a new contract and wanted to leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season,” he told Yahoo Sports.

Henrique said Rabiot would suffer because of the decision.

“The clear consequence of this is that he will be out of the starting line-up for an unlimited period,” he said.

Asked if the player could leave during the January transfer window the club said it would not rule it out.