Peshawar defeat Lahore Blues in National T20 Cup

Peshawar beat Lahore Blues by seven wickets in their National T20 Cup fixture in Multan on Saturday.

Lahore Blues, being sent in to bat first, scored 141-4 in their 20 overs.

Hussain Talat scored an unbeaten half-century as he made 80 runs off 52 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. Nauman Anwar played a knock of 23 runs which included two fours.

Pacer Imran Khan took two wickets for Peshawar.

Peshawar chased down the target of 142 runs for the loss of three wickets and three balls to spare.

Saad Ali was the top-scorer for the team as he made 57 runs off 38 deliveries after hitting five boundaries and two maximums. He was supported by Mohammad Mohsin, who made 35 runs with the help of a boundary and two sixes.

Israrullah played a knock of 27 runs which included a boundary.

Mohammad Irfan Jr., Waqas Ahmed Jr. and Bilal Khan took one wicket each.

Saad Ali was named player-of-the-match for his batting performance.