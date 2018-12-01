PCB to organise women’s triangular series from Dec 10

A triangular one-day tournament is being organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Women Wing from December 10.

“The PCB Dynamites, PCB Challengers and PCB Blasters will be participating teams in the tournament,” the release read. “The tournament will be played on a double league basis and teams will play 4 matches each.

“The top two teams will play the final on December 19, 2018.”

The tournament will be played at Karachi’s State Bank Cricket Ground.

Squads:

PCB Challengers: Nahida Khan, Muneeba Ali, Sadaf Shams, Hafsa Khalid, Noreen Yaqoob, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Kainat Imtiaz, Nidar Dar (captain), Anam Amin, Ghulam Fatima, Aiman Anwar, Waheeda Akhtar and Umme Hani.

PCB Dynamites: Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan (captain), Hafsa Amjad, Huraina Sajjad, Kainat Hafeez, Fareeha Mehmood, Natalia Pervaiz, Saba Nazir, Nashra Sandhu, Subhana Tariq, Maham Tariq, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Bilal.

PCB Blasters: Javeria Rauf, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Ayesha Naz, Sana Urooj, Maham Zaheer, Soha Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Samina Bibi, Rameen Shamim (captain), Aroob Shah, Diana Baig, Tooba Hassan and Sadia Iqbal.