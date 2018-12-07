PCB appoints Wasim Khan as new managing director

Leicestershire’s chief executive Wasim Khan has been appointed the Managing Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), ESPNcricinfo has reported.

“I am delighted to be offered the position of Managing Director of PCB — a role which I have accepted as a challenge,” said Wasim. “I have my roots in Pakistan, a country which is full of talent. I will be relocating to Pakistan with my family who are as excited as I am.”

Wasim’s tenure will begin on February 1, 2019. He was appointed on the position following a thorough selection process which included more than 350 hopefuls.

Wasim was approved for the position by Ehsan Mani, the former ICC chairman who was himself appointed as PCB chairman by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is the board’s patron-in-chiefs.

“We welcome Wasim who will be joining the PCB soon. He was selected unanimously following a robust interview process with some seriously good candidates. I must thank each and every applicant who participated in this process,” saidMani.

The PCB chief went on to say that the board has started to revamp itself and they have an experienced leader of the management team that will supervise the implementation of the board decisions.

The Managing Director of the Pakistan Cricket Board will be responsible for coordinating between federal government and provinces to protect the interests of cricket and develop domestic cricket infrastructure.

He will also look after cricket affairs at the international level alongside Mani.

Earlier, the post of director general was held by Javed Miandad and Saleem Altaf. The responsibilities of the managing director are quite similar to DG.