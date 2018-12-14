PCB announces schedule for PSL4

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for PSL4, with the event pencilled in to begin on February 14 and will run till March 17.

Champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in Dubai in the opening match.

The tournament begins in Dubai before moving on to Sharjah, then back to Dubai and then finally to Abu Dhabi as the UAE leg of the tournament comes to an end.

PSL then comes back to Pakistan, with eight matches taking place in Lahore and Karachi. Two of the playoff matches as well as the final are scheduled to take place at the National Stadium of Karachi, with the first eliminator taking place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.