PCB announces schedule for PSL4

December 14, 2018

Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule for PSL4, with the event pencilled in to begin on February 14 and will run till March 17.

Champions Islamabad United take on Lahore Qalandars in Dubai in the opening match.

The tournament begins in Dubai before moving on to Sharjah, then back to Dubai and then finally to Abu Dhabi as the UAE leg of the tournament comes to an end.

PSL then comes back to Pakistan, with eight matches taking place in Lahore and Karachi. Two of the playoff matches as well  as the final are scheduled to take place at the National Stadium of Karachi, with the first eliminator taking place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

India refuses to play Asia Cup 2020 in Pakistan

December 14, 2018 4:16 pm

India beat Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup semi-final

December 14, 2018 1:17 pm

Foreign reserves go up as Pakistan receives $1b from Saudi Arabia

December 14, 2018 12:26 pm

Karachi Whites, Multan register wins in National T20 Cup

December 14, 2018 12:13 pm

Iconic cricketer Sharmeen Khan passes away

December 14, 2018 11:40 am

Pakistan to host next T20 Asia Cup

December 13, 2018 11:42 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.