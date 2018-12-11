Pakistani weightlifter Talib secures three medals in Egypt

Pakistani weightlifter Talha Talib won three medals in the International Solidarity Championships in Egypt.

Talib secured the gold medal in the 136kg snatch category event, as well as the silver medal in the 155kg clean and jerk category event.

Talib clinched his second silver medal of the event for lifting a total weight of 291kg.

Pakistan finished in second place in the 67kg category, with Egypt winning the category and Saudi Arabia completing the podium in third.

The weightlifter had clinched a bronze medal in Commonwealth Games in Australia earlier this year. He also set a new record in 132kg snatch event.