‘Pakistan will bounce back against South Africa’

Former Test cricketers Muhammad Hafeez and Imran Nazir have warned Pakistan that the tour of South Africa will not be easy but backed Sarfraz Ahmed’s beleaguered charges to bounce back strongly from their series defeat against New Zealand.

Both Hafeez and Nazir, while speaking to SAMAA, expressed their confidence that Pakistan can perform well in South Africa, they insisted that a lot of hard work must go into the preparations if they are to hold their own against the Proteas.

Pakistan suffered recently suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New Zealand — their first home series loss against the Black Caps in 49 years —but Nazir feels it shouldn’t have a lasting negative impact on the time.

“I don’t think losing one series will dent the players’ confidence and morale,” said Nazir. “I am sure the team will perform well in South Africa.”

Hafeez, who announced his retirement in the third and final Test of the New Zealand series, has urged the batsmen to adjust their techniques in order to account for the extra movement and bounce on offer for the pacers in South Africa.

“It’s important to forget what happened before and the team must adjust to the situation that they will face in South Africa,” said the all-rounder.

The teams leaves for South Africa on December 13 and will look to get used to the conditions there before their first clash on December 26.