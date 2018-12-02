Pakistan take on New Zealand in Test series decider

The third and final Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played in Abu Dhabi from Monday.

New Zealand took the lead in the series when they beat Pakistan in a nail-biter at Abu Dhabi by just four runs.

Sarfraz Ahmed and his men bounced back in emphatic fashion at Dubai though and picked up a comprehensive innings-and-16-run victory over the Black Caps.

While the Men in Green have momentum on their side, they will be without two talismanic figures in strike bowler Mohammad Abbas and opening batsman Fakhar Zaman.

Abbas injured his shoulder during the second Test in Dubai and is likely to miss the South Africa series as well.

Zaman had sustained a knee injury during the second T20 clash against Australia and went on to aggravate the injury while playing limited-overs cricket. The left-hander is also expected to be out for a similar length of time as Abbas.

Young pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who has had a meteoric rise, is likely to make his Test debut in the decider.

The match will begin at 11am Pakistan Standard Time.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Ahmed Shehzad, Babar Azam, HarisSohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Umar Amin, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Rumman Raees.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling and William Somerville.