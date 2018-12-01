Pakistan to kick off Hockey World Cup campaign against Germany

December 1, 2018

Pakistan will kick off their 2018 Hockey World Cup campaign against Germany in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The match will begin at 6:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan are ranked 13th in the world hockey rankings with 818 points, whereas Germany are sixth in the standings with 1,456 points.

The European side have a clear advantage over Pakistan in recent head-to-head clashes as Germany have won three matches, while Pakistan have emerged victorious in just one match.

However, head coach Tauqeer Zia is optimistic about Pakistan’s victory in the mega event. “Pakistan are the surprise package of the event. We may be 13th in the world but we are capable of defeating every team,” he said.

“The team needs good luck for the tournament. We have fared poorly recently due to bad luck. We will play attacking hockey,” added Zia.

Manager Hasan Sardar and captain Rizwan Sr. also said that they expect the side to perform well, with the skipper adding that his side is well prepared for the tournament.

 
 
 

