Pakistan to host next T20 Asia Cup

Pakistan will host the next Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament, Asian Cricket Council President Nazmul Hassan Papon announced Thursday.

However, it is still unclear whether the tournament will be held in Pakistan or the UAE.

The next Asia Cup will be played in September 2020.

“The next Asia Cup will be hosted by Pakistan, and the hosting right belongs to them,” Dhaka Tribune quoted Papon as saying. “Where they will host the tournament, it’s up to them.”

The last Asia Cup was played in the UAE because India had declined to host Pakistan at home.

According to Times of India, the BCCI officials have asked Pakistan to change the tournament venue.

“Playing in Pakistan is out of question and so the hosts have been told to think about an alternative arrangement,” a source told TOI.