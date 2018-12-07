Pakistan set 280 to win Test and series

December 7, 2018

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Pakistan are up against it as they look to chase down what is sure to be an incredibly tricky chase of 280, with all three results still possible on the final day of the deciding third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Sarfraz Ahmed and his men had been ahead for most of the game before New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (139 off 283 balls) and left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls (126 not out off 266 balls) scored superb centuries to turn the tie on its head.

Williamson was dismissed by Hasan Ali on the first ball of day five but Pakistan were unable to prevent the hemorrhage of runs as New Zealand batsmen continued to find the boundaries even as wickets tumbled.

A total of 81 runs and four wickets in just nine overs on day five was in stark contrast to what had been four hard days of attritional cricket.

Yasir Shah was once again the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming 4-129, while debutant Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2-85.

 
 
 

See Also

Pakistan sink without trace as New Zealand close in on series win

December 7, 2018 1:38 pm

South Africa pick uncapped Hamza for Pakistan Test series

December 7, 2018 12:53 pm

PCB appoints Wasim Khan as new managing director

December 7, 2018 11:52 am

UAE trounce Bangladesh in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 7, 2018 11:41 am

Imported Nutella, cereal, fries, cheese running out in Karachi

December 7, 2018 8:42 am

Children from Pakistan are smuggled to Iran in oil tankers, says NGO

December 6, 2018 7:54 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Taha Anis

Ismail Sheikh

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.