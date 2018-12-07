Pakistan set 280 to win Test and series

Pakistan are up against it as they look to chase down what is sure to be an incredibly tricky chase of 280, with all three results still possible on the final day of the deciding third Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Sarfraz Ahmed and his men had been ahead for most of the game before New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (139 off 283 balls) and left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls (126 not out off 266 balls) scored superb centuries to turn the tie on its head.

Williamson was dismissed by Hasan Ali on the first ball of day five but Pakistan were unable to prevent the hemorrhage of runs as New Zealand batsmen continued to find the boundaries even as wickets tumbled.

A total of 81 runs and four wickets in just nine overs on day five was in stark contrast to what had been four hard days of attritional cricket.

Yasir Shah was once again the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, claiming 4-129, while debutant Shaheen Shah Afridi took 2-85.