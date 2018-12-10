Hockey World Cup: Pakistan qualify for knockout round despite loss to Netherlands

Pakistan confirmed their place in the knockout stage of the 2018 Hockey World Cup despite losing their Pool D encounter against Netherlands by 5-1 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Theirry Brinkman put the Dutch side ahead in the seventh minute but Mohammad Umar Bhutta put the Greenshirts on level terms two minutes later.

From that point on, Netherlands dominated the game and went on to score four more goals.

Valentin Verga made it 2-1 for the Dutch in the 27th minute and Bob de Voogd scored the third goal 10 minutes later.

Jorrit Croon extended Netherlands’ lead to 4-1 in the 47th minute. Mink Alphons van der Weerden then made it 5-1.

Meanwhile, Germany beat Malaysia by 5-3 in the first game of the day.

Germany finished at top of Group D with nine points while Netherlands were in second place with six points. Pakistan managed to qualify for the crossover stage on goal difference as Greenshirts and Malaysia finished at third and fourth place respectively.

Pakistan will take on Belgium in their knockout stage fixture on December 11.