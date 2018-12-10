Hockey World Cup: Pakistan qualify for knockout round despite loss to Netherlands

December 10, 2018

Photo Courtesy: FIH

Pakistan confirmed their place in the knockout stage of the 2018 Hockey World Cup despite losing their Pool D encounter against Netherlands by 5-1 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Theirry Brinkman put the Dutch side ahead in the seventh minute but Mohammad Umar Bhutta put the Greenshirts on level terms two minutes later.

From that point on, Netherlands dominated the game and went on to score four more goals.

Valentin Verga made it 2-1 for the Dutch in the 27th minute and Bob de Voogd scored the third goal 10 minutes later.

Jorrit Croon extended Netherlands’ lead to 4-1 in the 47th minute. Mink Alphons van der Weerden then made it 5-1.

Meanwhile, Germany beat Malaysia by 5-3 in the first game of the day.

Germany finished at top of Group D with nine points while Netherlands were in second place with six points. Pakistan managed to qualify for the crossover stage on goal difference as Greenshirts and Malaysia finished at third and fourth place respectively.

Pakistan will take on Belgium in their knockout stage fixture on December 11.

 
 
 

See Also

First-ever Afghan refugee cricket league formed

December 10, 2018 12:51 pm

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup fixture

December 10, 2018 12:49 pm

Four people killed as passenger bus overturns in Rajanpur

December 10, 2018 9:00 am

Pregnant? 5 things you need to know if breathing in Pakistan 

December 10, 2018 8:25 am

Sarfraz only viable captaincy option, says Inzamam

December 9, 2018 6:36 pm

Hafeez reveals reason behind Test retirement

December 9, 2018 5:10 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Taha Anis

Taha Anis

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.