Pakistan on top as Azhar brings up century

Azhar Ali brought up his century in the first session of day three while Asad Shafiq reached his half-century as the team’s two most experienced batsmen came together to shift momentum completely in Pakistan’s favour in the deciding third and final Test against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi.

Azhar and Shafiq showed intent right from the first ball of the third day, which Azhar smashed over backward point for a boundary off Trent Boult to set the tone for the first part of the session.

Both batsmen pounced on every scoring opportunity as they cut through New Zealand’s lead with the kind of ease that must surely have visiting skipper Kane Williamson fretting.