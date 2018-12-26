Pakistan lose four wickets as Steyn claims record

December 26, 2018

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s batting fragility at the top of the order was once again exposed as Sarfraz Ahmed’s men slumped to 76-4 at lunch in the first session of their opening Test against South Africa at Centurion Park.

Dale Steyn made history when he got the outside edge of Fakhar Zaman’s bat to become the most successful South African Test bowler with his 422nd scalp.

By then, Pakistan had already slumped to 17-2 with both openers back in the pavilion after Kagiso Rabada had accounted for the struggling Imam-ul-Haq, who was dismissed for naught.

Shan Masood, in the side only due to Haris Sohail’s last-minute injury, can count himself unlucky as he somehow contrived to play a rising Duanne Olivier delivery onto his stumps.

Asad Shafiq was the next to go, caught in front of the stumps by Olivier to leave Pakistan struggling at 62-4.

Azhar Ali (31 off 59 balls) and Babar Azam (six off 19) were forced to be circumspect in their approach and took Pakistan to the break without any further mishaps.

 
 


