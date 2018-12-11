Pakistan knocked out of Hockey World Cup 2018

Pakistan were eliminated from 2018 Hockey World Cup after losing their crossover stage match to Belgium by 5-0 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Alexander Hendrickx opened the scoring in the 10th minute via a penalty corner. Thomas Briels then doubled their lead three minutes later with a field goal.

Cedric Charlier made it 3-0 in the 27th minute before Sébastien Dockier netted the fourth in the 35th minute.

The fifth goal came in the 53rd minute when Tom Boon converted a penalty stroke.

Belgium will play Germany in the quarter-finals on December 13.

 
 

