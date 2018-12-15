Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Tauqeer Dar steps down

December 15, 2018

Photo Courtesy: FIH

Tauqeer Dar resigned as the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team Friday evening.

Danish Kaleem has also stepped down as assistant coach. Their resignations came shortly after Pakistan’s exit from the 2018 Hockey World Cup in India.

The side put on a poor show in the tournament as they failed to register a single win. Their best result was a 1-1 draw against Malaysia.

They could only manage to make it to the crossover stage where they were eliminated by the Netherlands.

Former captains had criticised the management for the team’s poor show in the tournament.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formed an investigation committee to look into the reasons for the side’s defeat. 

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Fitch takes Pakistan’s debt rating down a notch

December 14, 2018 11:58 pm

PM Khan tells ministers to ‘work or go home’

December 14, 2018 10:46 pm

India refuses to play Asia Cup 2020 in Pakistan

December 14, 2018 4:16 pm

PCB announces schedule for PSL4

December 14, 2018 4:11 pm

India beat Pakistan in Emerging Asia Cup semi-final

December 14, 2018 1:17 pm

Foreign reserves go up as Pakistan receives $1b from Saudi Arabia

December 14, 2018 12:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.