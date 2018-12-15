Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Tauqeer Dar steps down

Tauqeer Dar resigned as the head coach of the Pakistan hockey team Friday evening.

Danish Kaleem has also stepped down as assistant coach. Their resignations came shortly after Pakistan’s exit from the 2018 Hockey World Cup in India.

The side put on a poor show in the tournament as they failed to register a single win. Their best result was a 1-1 draw against Malaysia.

They could only manage to make it to the crossover stage where they were eliminated by the Netherlands.

Former captains had criticised the management for the team’s poor show in the tournament.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation has formed an investigation committee to look into the reasons for the side’s defeat.