Pakistan hammer Hong Kong by 225 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 225 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup at Karachi’s National Stadium on Thursday in a statement win.

The hosts, batting first, posted a huge total of 366-3 in their 50 overs thanks to centuries by openers Sahibzada Farhan and Ali Imran.

Farhan was the top scorer as he made 130 runs off just 125 balls, with 15 boundaries and two sixes to his name.

His partner Imran made a century off his own, smashing 107 off 105 balls, as the duo put on 219 for the opening stand to help Pakistan dominate proceedings from the get-go.

Khushdil Shah also got in on the act, blitzing his way to a half-century before he was dismissed for 83 runs off just 40 deliveries thanks to nine fours and four sixes.

Aizaz Khan bagged two wickets for Hong Kong.

In the second innings, Shahid Wasif was the only other Hong Kong batsman to provide any resistance to the Pakistan bowlers, with the entire side back in the pavilion for just 141 runs in 34 overs.

Wasif made 59 runs for the side from 81 balls after hitting seven boundaries.

Nizakat Khan scored 25 runs from 23 balls while Tanwir Afzal made 21.

Fast-bowler Muhammad Ilyas finished with figures of 5-35 in seven overs with a maiden to his name. Khushdil Shah took two wickets while Sameen Gul, Hussain Talat and Mohammad Asghar got a wicket each.