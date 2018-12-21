Pakistan chase 195-run target in tour game against CSA Invitation XI

Pakistan lost two wickets as they chase a target of 195 runs in the three-day tour game Cricket South Africa Invitation XI in Benoni.

The side went for tea at 69-2 with Imamul Haq and Haris Sohail not out at 26 and nought respectively. They require 126 runs to win with eight wickets in hand.

The Pakistand side lost their first wicket at the score of 42 as Shan Masood was caught by Tshepang Dithole off Thandolwethu Mnyaka’s bowling after scoring 24 runs for the team. He hit four boundaries in the innings

The side slumped to 68-2 as Onke Nyaku caught out Fakhar Zaman from Kyle Simmonds’ bowling. The left-handed batsman made 26 runs with the help of three boundaries

The hosts started final day’s proceedings at 45-1 with Neil Brand and Tshepang Dithole batting at 30 and seven runs respectively. The side declared at 182-7 in the second session of the day.

Brand was the top scorer as he made 71 runs with the help of six boundaries and a six. Onke Nyaku played a knock of 37 runs which included 37 runs.

Marques Ackerman chipped in with his knock of 32 runs.